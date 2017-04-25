Blackhawks Fire Icehogs Coach Ted Dent Amid More Organizational Change

(CBS) Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman has continued to follow through on his stated promise that organizational change was coming after a disappointing end to the season.
The Blackhawks on Tuesday fired AHL affiliate Rockford coach Ted Dent, the team announced. The move came one day after the Blackhawks fired longtime assistant Mike Kitchen, a good friend and confidante of coach Joel Quenneville. It all comes after Bowman on Saturday called the team’s first-round exit in a four-game sweep to the Predators “unacceptable.”
“The Chicago Blackhawks thank Ted for all of his contributions throughout his tenure with the organization,” Bowman said in a statement. “He played a major role in helping a number of players reach the NHL level with the Chicago Blackhawks, many of whom became Stanley Cup champions. We wish Ted and his family the best.”
Dent led the Icehogs to a 221-179-33-21 record in six seasons as coach.