Cancer Patient Hopes To Get Advance Screening Of New ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie

April 25, 2017 10:00 PM By Dana Kozlov
Filed Under: Dana Kozlov, movie, Wonder Woman

(CBS) — Long before Melissa Bradley was diagnosed with stage 3 uterine cancer she made a bucket list.  Near the top: being able to see a Wonder Woman movie.

Fascinated with the feminine but tough super hero since Lynda Carter played her in the 1970s, the super hero still inspires Melissa now.

“Here was this woman who embodied strength and courage,” Melissa tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov.

So, when younger sister Karyn Bradley realized the first major Wonder Woman film was weeks away from release, she started tweeting her wish that Melissa might get an advance screening.

ww Cancer Patient Hopes To Get Advance Screening Of New Wonder Woman Movie

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film adaptation of the classic comic book character. (Warner Brothers)

Her tweets caught the attention of folks with connections. Then, the film’s director, Patty Jenkins, signaled she is working on it.

Karyn remains hopeful.

Melissa is in the final stages of the disease. She says she’s happy that the campaign got this far, even if she’s not able to see the film.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Godot, opens in wide release June 2.

lynda carter Cancer Patient Hopes To Get Advance Screening Of New Wonder Woman Movie

Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman in the 1970s. (Warner Bros./Getty Images)

