Cancer Patient Hopes To Get Advance Screening Of New ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie

(CBS) — Long before Melissa Bradley was diagnosed with stage 3 uterine cancer she made a bucket list. Near the top: being able to see a Wonder Woman movie.
Fascinated with the feminine but tough super hero since Lynda Carter played her in the 1970s, the super hero still inspires Melissa now.
“Here was this woman who embodied strength and courage,” Melissa tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov.
So, when younger sister Karyn Bradley realized the first major Wonder Woman film was weeks away from release, she started tweeting her wish that Melissa might get an advance screening.
Her tweets caught the attention of folks with connections. Then, the film’s director, Patty Jenkins, signaled she is working on it.
Karyn remains hopeful.
Melissa is in the final stages of the disease. She says she’s happy that the campaign got this far, even if she’s not able to see the film.
Wonder Woman, starring Gal Godot, opens in wide release June 2.