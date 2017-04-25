Jewel-Osco To Open New Grocery Store In Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jewel-Osco has announced plans for a bright new grocery store and drive-through pharmacy in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The new 48,000-square foot store would be built at the northwest corner of 61st and Cottage Grove, creating only the second full-service grocery in Woodlawn besides an Aldi at 66th and Cottage Grove. The store also will include a 24-hour drive-through pharmacy.

Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp said the project would bring about 200 jobs to the community.

“Jewel has a strong union in its stores, and so these are terrific jobs that are going to be right here in the neighborhood,” she said.

Zopp said the store also would bring badly needed fresh fruit and vegetable options to Woodlawn.

“It’s part of what you need to have in a neighborhood, right? Good schools, good academic facilities, housing, and now a terrific grocery store,” she said.

The store likely also will be a welcome addition for neighboring Hyde Park, where the only full-service groceries are upscale chains Whole Foods and Treasure Island.

The Jewel-Osco is expected to open in 2018. Rather than the more warehouse-like appearance of most Jewel-Osco stores in the city – with few windows – the new building have a largely glass and steel exterior, like their store in Lakeview.

The store is among several new developments recently completed or underway in Woodlawn, including the MetroSquash educational and recreational center, a new University of Chicago residence hall, a renovated Green Line station planned at 63rd and Cottage Grove, the renovated Strand Hotel, and five new apartment buildings – including one under construction across the street.

Woodlawn also will be home to the Obama Presidential Center, which will be built in Jackson Park, along Stony Island Avenue between 60th and 63rd Streets.