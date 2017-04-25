For $425, Nordstrom Will Sell You A Pair Of Dirty Jeans

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hey fella, are you “rugged?” A guy who gets “down and dirty?”
Of course you are.
You are a MAN! An American MAN!
Nordstrom Department Store knows how you feel, you manly, dirty man you. So for $425, you can own a pair of jeans with fake dirt.
Nordstrom says the “heavily distressed” PRPS Barracuda straight-legged jeans “embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”
Mike Rowe, who knows a thing or two about dirty jobs, weighed in on the trend. As one might expect, he’s not a fan.
The five-pocket, button fly dirty denim pants are available online or at the Men’s Shop.
Ironically, the manufacturer recommends that whoever does the laundry (dirty, rugged men would never clean their own clothing!) machine wash them in cold water and put out on a line to dry.