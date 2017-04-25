Suspect Charged In Prairie Path Attack, May Have Targeted Other Victims: Police

(CBS) – A Winfield man suspected in Monday’s attack of a woman along the Illinois Prairie Path in Wheaton has been arrested and charged and may be linked to other incidents, DuPage County Sheriff’s police say.
Detectives zeroed in on Matthew D. Grover, 31, because he matched the description of the suspect but also because he may have had access to the type of vehicle that fled the scene, a news release says.
A woman said she was on the prairie path in unincorporated Wheaton Monday afternoon when a man grabbed her from behind. She was able to escape and alerted authorities.
Police interviewed Grover Tuesday and he confessed to the attack and also to a similar incident in September 2016, police said. Charges are pending, police said.
Grover is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery on a public way and one count of unlawful restraint. He is expected in bond court Wednesday, police said.