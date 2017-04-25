TCF Bank Branch Robbed In Avondale

April 25, 2017 6:26 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Monday afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 3:30 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 3570 N. Elston, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing 180–200 pounds with blonde facial hair, according to the FBI. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Surveillance image of a man robbing a TCF Bank branch in a Jewel-Osco at 3570 N. Elston Av. on April 24, 2017. (Source: FBI)

The man is also suspected in three other similar bank robberies since last month, according to the FBI. The robberies occurred at TCF Bank branches:

• at 6:17 p.m. on March 24 at 4355 N. Sheridan;
• at 12:01 p.m. on March 30 at 2940 N. Ashland; and
• at 3:28 p.m. on April 14 at 3531 N. Broadway.

