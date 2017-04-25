TCF Bank Branch Robbed In Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Monday afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The non-takeover robbery happened about 3:30 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 3570 N. Elston, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.
The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing 180–200 pounds with blonde facial hair, according to the FBI. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
The man is also suspected in three other similar bank robberies since last month, according to the FBI. The robberies occurred at TCF Bank branches:
• at 6:17 p.m. on March 24 at 4355 N. Sheridan;
• at 12:01 p.m. on March 30 at 2940 N. Ashland; and
• at 3:28 p.m. on April 14 at 3531 N. Broadway.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)