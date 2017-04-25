WATCH: Student Grabs Package From Yard

(CBS) – A school girl is caught on camera stealing a package on what appears to be a routine walk home from school. Now, the homeowner is turning to social media to get it back.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday. Surveillance video shows three girls in matching uniforms walking by a home near Hoyne and 34th in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
A package resting in a front yard catches their eye.
One of the girls tries opening the gate, but no but no luck. With the box out of reach, she finds a sign to shimmy the package to the fence, eventually taking what isn’t hers.
“It’s important for the community to come together, make sure the girls realize there are consequences to your actions and then hopefully they can learn from that mistake,” neighbor Irene Acosta says.
The homeowner declined to talk on camera. She said the girls have been identified. Police say no arrests have been made.