Man Shot, Critically Wounded In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
About 2:35 a.m., the 31-year-old was driving in the 1800 block of West Marquette when he heard gunfire and was struck in the shoulder and side, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
