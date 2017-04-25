Woman On Motorcycle Killed In Hanover Park Hit-And-Run Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding a motorcycle Monday night in west suburban Hanover Park.
Police said 30-year-old Christina Jankowski, of Elmhurst, was found dead at the scene after officers responded to a call of a crash at Army Trail and County Farm roads around 8:20 p.m.
Witnesses told police a man driving a tan or golden sedan – possibly a Mercury – had struck the motorcycle and left the scene headed south on County Farm Road. Jankowski suffered severe head trauma in the crash, and paramedics were unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle that hit her was believed to have damage to the front passenger side, and possibly a broken passenger side window, according to police. The driver might have been wearing a baseball cap.
Detectives were reviewing surveillance video from a gas station at the intersection where the crash happened. Police have not released any of the video.