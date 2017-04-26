Baby Returns To Parents In West Africa After Successful Surgery In Chicago

(CBS) – The West African child who had a rare and risky surgery in Chicago has been reunited with her family overseas.
Baby Dominique — as the doctors and her host family fondly called her — is home with mom and dad in the Ivory Coast, less than two months after doctors removed the legs of her parasitic twin from her back.
The child came to Chicago over the winter without her parents because they could not make the trip. Nancy Swabb volunteered to take care of her after reading about the family’s plight on social media.
Dominique’s parents relayed their thanks.
Five surgeons and more than 50 clinicians were involved in the operation at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge.
Dominique will celebrate her first birthday next month.