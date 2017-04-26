Girl, 14, Attacked On CTA Bus

(CBS) — A teenage girl was sexually assaulted while riding a CTA bus, and the man police say is responsible is on the run.
The No. 56 Milwaukee bus is a common sight in busy Logan Square, but it’s what police say happened on the bus on Wednesday morning that has residents rattled.
A 14-year-old girl was approached by a man on the bus, police say. Witnesses say the suspect, who was between 50 and 60 years old, began sexually assaulting the teen.
The suspect left the bus near Milwaukee and Fullerton and headed west, while the girl was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital to be checked out. She was last listed in stable condition.
The CTA is working with police and sharing any surveillance video that could lead to an arrest, officials say.