HazMat Situation Prompts Evacuation Of Hyde Park Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — A hazardous materials situation prompted the evacuation of a Hyde Park neighborhood apartment building early Wednesday on the South Side.
The Chicago Fire Department responded at 5:04 a.m. to a Level Two HazMat situation at the three-story building in the 1200 block of East 53rd Street, according to Fire Media Affairs.
Firefighters were investigating an odor coming from inside the building, fire officials said. Residents were being evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)