Man Charged In Fatal “Road Rage” Shooting On Reagan Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a truck driver in an apparent “road rage” incident last week on the Reagan Memorial Tollway.

Anthony Tillmon, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old trucker Eduardo Munoz, of Northlake. Prosecutors asked a judge to deny him bail, but instead a DuPage County Judge set his bail at $3 million during a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the shooting started with a “road rage” incident on Interstate 88 near Oak Brook on Friday. DuPage County prosecutors said Tillmon and Munoz both were driving east on the tollway and appeared to be yelling at each other, when Tillmon pulled up alongside Munoz’s semi-tractor trailer and shot him three times.

Tillmon allegedly exited the interstate and sped away. He turned himself in on Tuesday.

Munoz managed to pull over to the right shoulder after he was shot, but died after he was taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.

“The allegations that Mr. Tillmon opened fire at another vehicle while driving on a crowded expressway are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “These alleged actions put the lives of countless motorists at risk. It’s terrifying to think of how many innocent people may have been injured or killed had Mr. Munoz not been able to get his truck to the shoulder of the road after he had been shot three times. Thankfully, he was able to keep control of his vehicle and in doing so may have saved the lives of other innocent motorists. I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Eduardo Munoz as they grieve the loss of Eduardo. I would like to thank the Illinois State Police, the U.S. Marshall’s Office, the Oak Brook Police and Fire Departments as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Jim French for their fine work on this case.”

It was not exactly clear what led up to the altercation on the tollway. Tillmon was due back in court on May 22.

A memorial service for Munoz has been scheduled for Thursday.