Metra Warning: Don’t Take Selfies On The Train Tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm weather, prom parties and impending graduations are bringing out smartphones for selfies. Transportation officials are hoping you don’t stand on railroad tracks when shooting them.
Metra got an early start, giving its annual poster contest in area schools a new focus: “Save Your Selfies.”
The commuter rail agency is doing safety blitzes at more than four dozen train stations and is reminding youngsters and adults alike that snapping a selfie on the tracks is as dangerous as stopping to snap a photo in the middle of an expressway or airport runway.
In North Carolina, they’re going a step farther — urging yearbook advisers to reject any photos taken on the tracks and telling students, “You put your life at risk.”