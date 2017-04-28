Bears Draft TE Adam Shaheen With 2nd-Round Pick

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have made their second-round pick, adding tight end Adam Shaheen out of Ashland with the 45th overall pick on Friday night.
A two-time AFCA All-American at Ashland, Shaheen set a school record last season with 16 touchdowns. He tallied 57 catches for 867 yards in the 2016 campaign.
A 6-foot-6, 278-pound target, Shaheen joins Zach Miller, Dion Sims, Daniel Brown and MyCole Pruitt on the team’s depth chart at tight end.
On the first day of the draft, the Bears traded up a spot to the No. 2 overall pick — sending four picks to the 49ers — to select North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears then recouped some picks Friday evening in a trade with the Cardinals, moving down from No. 36 to No. 45, where they grabbed Shaheen, and also receiving a fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder in this draft and a 2018 fourth-round pick. The Bears also sent the Cardinals a seventh-round pick as well in the deal.
The Cardinals drafted Washington safety Budda Baker at No. 36. The Bears passed on defensive backs in order to select Shaheen.
The Bears now have four picks remaining — two in the fourth (117th, 119th), one in the fifth (147th), and one in the sixth (197th).
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.