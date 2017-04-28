Man Shot While Driving In Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.
At 2:22 a.m., the 31-year-old was going east on 43rd Street near State when a person in a silver car fired at him, hitting him in the left thigh, according to Chicago Police.
He drove to Provident Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)