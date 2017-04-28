Thieves Steal 40 Firearms From Suburban Gun Range

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in the south suburbs are looking for a group of thieves that hit a gun range early Friday morning, stealing dozens of guns.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez has more on the heist from Eagle Sports Range in Oak Forest.

The thieves hit the gun range around 4:30 Friday morning. Officers were on the scene in about five minutes, but the thieves and guns were already long gone.

It was business as usual at Eagle Sports Range in Oak Forest by Friday afternoon. Most customers did not even notice the newly-installed glass to the right of the front entrance.

That is where police said three thieves made an entrance of their own, right under a security camera, by throwing a cinder block through the window.

Once inside, the three men broke into two display cases.

According to police, the thieves, all carrying backpacks, stole about 40 firearms and it was call caught on camera.

A store employee told CBS 2, the thieves were only inside the shop for about a minute before they made their get-away.

According to police, a fourth suspect was waiting on the men outside in a blue vehicle.

Police and the ATF are reviewing video from inside and outside the gun range to try and identify the thieves and the car.