Alleged Gunman In Slaying Of Judge Myles Denied Bail

CHICAGO (CBS) — The alleged gunman accused of shooting Raymond Myles to death came to the Cook County judge’s South Side home a week before the murder, prosecutors said Friday.

Earl Wilson, who was “hurting for money,” decided not to go through with a robbery attempt that day but came back on April 10, prosecutors said.

The first time Wilson came to Myles’ home, he had someone else with him.

When he returned a few days later, alleged getaway driver Joshua Smith came with, prosecutors said.

Hours before, Wilson texted Smith to let him know they were on for “4 a.m.,” prosecutors said.

Police are still looking to question the person who was with Wilson when he lurked around Myles’ house before the murder.

Wilson, 45, was ordered held without bond on a first-degree murder charge tied to the deadly incident.

Smith, 37, is currently being held in Cook County Jail without bond, charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police.

Myles and his girlfriend were shot outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest, authorities said.

A man crept up on the woman as she left Myles’ house, prosecutors said. He took her gym bag and shot her in the leg, authorities said.

Hearing the gunshot, Myles came out of the house and confronted the gunman, who shot Myles four times, killing the 66-year-old judge, prosecutors previously said.

Wilson was convicted of attempted murder in 1992 and served 12 years of an 18-year prison sentence.

In the years since his release from prison, Wilson has also been arrested for car theft, domestic battery and gun possession.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)