18-Year-Old Killed In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A young mentor to kids on the south side was killed in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago Police say they have one person in custody and are looking for four others who caused the crash that killed 18-year-old Tevin Jones.

Jones was well-known for his skating and for making a difference in his community. And inside the rink on 87th Street, rollerskating is helping many cope with the loss of a member of their skating family.

“This is devastating. I’m so devastated, I just lost a brother, a skate partner, everything,” said Lakeyna Starks, a friend of Jones. “I’m very hurt. I wish he wasn’t at the scene at the time.”

About 8 p.m., officers saw a white Ford driving off from the 12700 block of South Halsted, police said. The Ford drove west, running a red light before striking a red Toyota Corolla — the car Jones was driving — at the intersection of 127th Street and Throop. The impact caused Jones’ car to crash into another vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the moment of impact that killed Jones and injured his passenger.

“Unfortunately Tevin was just a victim of this nonsense that’s out here,” said Osiris Carroll, another friend.

Carroll also knew Jones from the skating community.

“Tevin was a wholesome guy, he was well-rounded, he was educated. And he was defying the odds of growing up on the south side of Chicago,” Carroll added.

Carroll, among others, are planning a skating event next Friday in Jones’ honor.

“All the skaters, everybody, they are all coming down here just to skate, because that’s what he loved.”

Jones’ friends said they are also planning to have a candlelight vigil at Perspective High School in Calumet Sunday night. Jones was set to graduate from Perspective in a few months.