3 Inmates Charged With Attempted Murder For Attacking Deputies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three maximum security inmates have been charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking two correctional deputies Wednesday at the Cook County Jail.

David Bush, 19; Taiwan McNeal, 20; and 20-year-old Terrence Lynom repeatedly punched the two deputies about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in a housing tier in Division 9, the super maximum facility, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

All three of them have been charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two counts of mob action, the sheriff’s office said.

Both deputies were hospitalized after the attack, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy suffered a fractured orbital and the other lost consciousness and was kept at the hospital overnight for observation.

Bush and McNeal are being held on attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Oak Park police officer in 2015, the sheriff’s office said. Lynom has been held in the jail since 2014 on attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old girl who was riding her bike in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

Each of the three detainees has had more than 20 court continuances on their original cases and have had multiple disciplinary incidents issued against them while in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

All three were expected to appear in bond court for the latest charges on Sunday.

