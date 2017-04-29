Chicago’s Climate March On Trump’s 100th Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans marked President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office with a protest rally in the Loop and a moment of silence in front of Trump Tower.
And they came out in great numbers and miserable weather for the People’s Climate March.
“We are not just marching for climate justice; we are marching for all justice,” said one protester.
Many of the speakers’ remarks were directed at the Trump Administration.
“I say bologna!” said John O’Grady, President of the union representing EPA employees. “This administration is not guaranteeing clean air and clean water, they are deconstructing the US EPA [United States Environmental Protection Agency].”
Someone dressed as a polar bear and carried a sign that read, “I love climate change deniers. I find them to be tasty.”