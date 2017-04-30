“The Chainsmokers” Crash Huntley High School’s Prom

CHICAGO (CBS) — A band who played a concert in Rosemont this weekend, decided to take their party “on the road.”

That road trip happened to be just right across the street, to a high school prom.

“The Chainsmokers” crashed Huntley High School’s prom on Saturday night at the Hyatt Regency in Rosemont.

The surprise was made possible after students emailed the band knowing they were making a tour stop right across the street at the Allstate Arena.

The band coordinated the surprise visit with the high school principal.

“The Chainsmokers” posted a photo on twitter saying, “We crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our area show, so why not.”

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :) pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

“The Chainsmokers” performed their hit song “Closer” and then ran over to the Allstate Arena for their Saturday night concert at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.