Chicago Urban League Celebrates High School Students Accepted To College

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday is signing day for some local high schoolers.
The event Monday night at the Chicago Urban League’s office in Bronzeville won’t be to celebrate athletes, but students heading off to college.
Director of the League’s Center for Student Development Danielle Parker said while Project Ready High School has been around for a decade, this is the first time they decided to hold a ceremony. WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.
This year, 89 students from the program have been accepted into college, 35 of whom are the first in the their families to go.
Parker said they’re headed to several schools including University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Spelman College, Howard University and Princeton University.
As a group they will receive $10-million in financial aid, including 19 full-ride scholarships.
The project requires students to apply to at least 10 schools and 10 scholarships.
Parker said that’s designed to give them options so they not only get in, but thrive.