Flight From O’Hare Lands At DuPage Airport Due To Smoke In The Cabin

CHICAGO (CBS) — An American Eagle flight landed at DuPage Airport on Monday, shortly after takeoff from O’Hare International Airport, after the cockpit and passenger cabin began filling with smoke.
The plane was headed from Chicago to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, when it was forced to make an emergency landing at DuPage Airport in West Chicago.
“SkyWest flight 2936, operating as American Eagle from Chicago O’Hare to Cedar Rapids, Iowa diverted to Dupage, Illinois, after reports of smoke in the cockpit. The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally. Mechanics will inspect the aircraft and we are working to help passengers resume their travels as quickly as possible,” American Airlines spokeswoman Marissa Snow said in an email.
Passenger Nick Ludwig recorded video on his phone after the plane landed, showing passengers staying calm, despite the haze of smoke in the cabin.
The West Chicago Fire Protection District said the plane was evacuated after landing, but no injuries were reported.
Ludwig said passengers began noticing smoke in the cabin almost immediately after takeoff, but the pilot was able to get them on the ground within a few
minutes. According to Ludwig, it was the flight attendant’s first time working a flight on her own.