Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes

Is there anything better than starting the day with a delicious home cooked meal? This Mother’s Day, get the whole family together for brunch without having to wait 45 minutes for a table at your local bistro. Let mom sleep in while you prepare these easy and delicious recipes. Combine the best of lunch and breakfast for a menu filled with bold flavors and little effort required. If you have a big family, make it a potluck and delegate other family members to bring food items. Added bonus: more hands to help clean up!



Chorizo Southern Frittata

total time: 35 min

prep time: 10 min

cook time: 25 min total time: 35 minprep time: 10 mincook time: 25 min Who doesn’t love eggs in the morning? Instead of making a big batch of scrambled eggs or a tedious omelet, try this frittata loaded with bold flavors instead. A Frittata is similar to an omelet in the way it’s prepared, however, it’s finished in the oven as opposed to on the stove which means you get a few minutes to relax before your delicious meal is served. Of course, you can always sub any ingredients you’d like for this dish. Chorizo tends to have a little spice to it, so you can always sub it out for bacon or any other sausage as well as customize any veggies or herbs that suit you. Ingredients 1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 links of chorizo sausage chopped

1/2 cup of onions (diced)

1/2 cup of red bell peppers (diced)

1 cup of unpeeled yukon gold potatoes

salt and pepper

5 extra-large eggs

3 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

1/4 cup of chopped fresh cilantro plus some for garnish Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat the olive oil in a cast-iron skillet or ovenproof omelet pan over medium-low heat.

Add the chopped chorizo, peppers, onions and cook for 3-5 minutes stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent.

Take the sausage mixture out of the pan and set aside. In the same pan, place the potatoes and cook for 8-10 minutes, until very tender and golden brown.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Once cooked, remove the potatoes and add them to the plate with the sausage mixture.

Pour the fat out of the pan and discard.

While the potatoes are cooking use a medium bowl, beat the eggs, milk, 1/4 teaspoon of pepper and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt together with a fork.

After the potatoes have finished cooking and the fat is discarded, heat the tablespoon of butter in the pan on low heat and add the egg mixture to the hot pan.

Add the sausage, peppers, onions and potatoes to the pan atop of the egg mixture distributing evenly.

Add the chopped fresh cilantro on top of the eggs and place the pan in the oven for about 8-12 minutes, just until the eggs are set.

Once, finished cooking, slide the frittata onto a plate or serve directly in your cast iron skillet.

Garnish with cilantro to finish (optional).



Skirt Steak With Chimichurri Sauce

total time: 15 minutes

prep time: 10 min

cook time: 5 min total time: 15 minutesprep time: 10 mincook time: 5 min Who doesn’t love steak and eggs? Instead of a big rib eye opt for a leaner piece of beef such as the skirt steak. The fresh herbs compliment the juicy steak perfectly, however, if you’re short on time you can always buy store made chimichurri sauce. Just add some tortilla chips and you have yourself a brunch lunch with a little crunch. Ingredients 2 lb skirt steak

chimichurri

salt and pepper Chimichurri Ingredients 1 1/2 cups of olive oil

juice of 2 limes

1 1/2 cups finely chopped fresh parsley

8 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 shallots, minced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro and mint

salt and pepper to taste Directions Combine the chimichurri recipe in a food processor or finely chop and toss to combine in a small bowl.

Place the steak in a large baking dish and cover the steak with half the chimichurri sauce.

Let the steak marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

If short on time you can coat the steak with salt and pepper and use the sauce as a garnish.

Preheat the grill or cast iron skillet to high.

Let the steak come to room temperature, remove from marinade and season with salt and pepper.

Grill or cook for 4 to 5 minutes for medium-rare.

Remove from heat, let the meat rest for 10 minutes, slice thinly on the basis, serve with chimichurri sauce on the side.



Churro French Toast With Chocolate Ganache When you think of brunch your mind most likely goes straight to french toast. Here’s a great way to elevate your french toast for the most delightful sweet treat. cook time: 40 min

prep time: 30 min

total time: 1 hour 10 min Ingredients french toast

six 1 1/2-inch slices of day old egg challah bread

1 cup sugar, plus 2 tablespoons

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground star anise

3 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

2 cups of milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup of canola oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (1/2 stick)

chocolate ganache

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1 cup of milk chocolate chips Directions Preheat the oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cut the bread up into 1 1/2 inch thick slices.

Place the slices on a baking rack and set over a baking sheet.

Bake the slices for 30 minutes to dry out the bread.

Remove the slices from the oven and allow the bread to sit for 30 minutes before you begin to cook.

Meanwhile, you can make the chocolate ganache.

In a microwave safe bowl, add the chocolate chips and heavy whipping cream. Heat the bowl for two minutes, then whisk the mixture to combine.

If the mixture starts to solidify you can put it back in the microwave for 10 seconds before you serve.

Next, for the french toast combine 1 cup of sugar, ground star anise and cinnamon in a shallow baking dish.

Then, in a bowl whisk the eggs, egg yolks, 2 tablespoons of sugar, milk and vanilla extract until smooth.

Working in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan, soak the bread until saturated, turning a few times, for 3-4 minutes.

Then, in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat half the oil and butter until fully melted.

Add the bread to the pan immediately and cook, turning, until golden brown on both sides.

Once golden brown, toss the bread in the spiced sugar mixture and transfer to a platter.

Repeat the same steps with the butter, oil, bread and serve with chocolate ganache.

Jalapeno Guacamole

total time: 10 minutes total time: 10 minutes A little chips and guac goes a long way! This recipe is a great addition to any party and a great snack or side to a meal. Not to mention, it’s ready in minutes. Ingredients 3 ripe avocados

1/4 red onion, finely chopped

1/2 tomato, diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons of cilantro

1 teaspoon of salt

1 lime juiced Directions First, peel the avocado and remove the core. Then mash the avocado into a paste until it reaches your desired consistency. Next add the onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro and stir to combine. Juice the lime and season with salt to taste. Pair with tortilla chips and serve.



Mango Margarita

total time: 10 minutes total time: 10 minutes What’s brunch without a beverage or two? Instead of your normal mimosa, try a frozen margarita! The combination of lime and mango creates a refreshing taste that’s not too sweet. All you need is a blender and a few ingredients to make mom feel like she’s on a tropical vacation. Ingredients 2 limes

2 tablespoons coarse sugar (decorator’s sugar or regular sugar)

4 cups of mango chunks fresh, frozen, or canned and drained

ice, for blending

1 1/2 cups of triple sec

1/2 cup granulated sugar Directions Zest both limes and combine with the course sugar, set aside.

Throw the mango chunks into the blender and top with ice.

If using frozen mango chunks, blend without ice first and then add more ice if needed.

Pour in the tequila and triple sec and add in the sugar as well as the juice from both limes.

Blend until smooth.

You can add more ice to reach your desired consistency.

Use a piece of one of the limes to moisten the rim of the glasses then dip the rim into the sugar mix. Pour and serve.

