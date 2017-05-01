4 Killed, 17 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people have been killed and at least 17 more wounded in shootings across the city between Friday evening and Monday morning, according to Chicago Police.

The city surpassed 1,000 gunshot victims on the year earlier in the week, and it is fast approaching the 200-homicide mark, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The latest fatal shooting happened early Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 1:35 a.m., a man, thought to be 30–35 years old, got out of a vehicle he was driving in the 2700 block of West 51st Street and got in an altercation with two male passengers, police said. One of the passengers took out a gun and shot the man in the head. The two passengers then got into the car and drove off heading southbound. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot just after 11 p.m. Friday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Adrian John Nieves was sitting in the back seat of a van parked in the 4300 block of West Altgeld when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside it shot him in the head. He was taken to Community First Medical Center, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His home address was not immediately known.

Four hours earlier in the West Side Austin neighborhood, 31-year-old Alfred Stovall Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 block of North Lorel, authorities said. Stovall, who lived in the neighborhood, died at Stroger Hospital, authorities said.

The first killing of the weekend happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday in Longwood Manor on the South Side. Two men, ages 26 and 27, showed up at Roseland Community Hospital after the attack in the 200 block of West 98th Place. The older man died, and the younger was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. The older man’s identity has not been released.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Sunday night in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 16-year-old boy was exiting a gas station about 11:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 55th Street when someone got a gun from his car and opened fire, police said. The suspect then got in his vehicle and drove off. the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At least 15 other people were wounded in shootings across the city between 5 p.m. Friday and Monday morning.

Last weekend, 38 people were shot in Chicago, seven fatally.