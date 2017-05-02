BREAKING: Two Chicago Police Officers Shot

(CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were shot Tuesday night on the South Side, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said.
The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. near 43rd and Ashland. The officers, shot during an “encounter,” were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition.
One officer was shot in the back and the other was shot in the arm and hip.
Offenders reportedly shot from a vehicle. Witnesses tell CBS 2 they heard several rounds fired, and a rifle reportedly was recovered as police searched for suspects.
Further information was not immediately available.
