Jose Quintana’s 8 Scoreless Innings Lead White Sox To 6-0 Win Over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Quintana gave up four singles over eight innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals, 6-0, on Tuesday night.

Quintana (2-4) walked two, struck out seven and allowed only one runner to reach second base.

The Royals lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Starter Danny Duffy (2-2) allowed six runs, 10 hits and two walks over five innings. Duffy has lost back-to-back starts to the White Sox, giving up 12 runs and 19 hits in 9 2/3 innings.

Yolmer Sanchez had three hits and Avisail Garcia and Geovany Soto each had two to lead Chicago’s offense.

Garcia was 2 for 2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch. He leads the American League with a .382 batting average, and his on-base percentage hiked to .433. He scored a run in the second and drove in Sanchez with a third-inning single.

Sanchez led off the third with a double and drove in Soto with a single in the sixth. Soto had two hits, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. His second-inning single scored Todd Frazier with the first run of the game. His fly out to Whit Merrifield in the third scored Jose Abreu to make it 4-0.

TRES GARCAIS AGAIN

The White Sox recalled OF Willy Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte and started him in left field. Leury Garcia was in center and Avisail Garcia in right, giving the White Sox an all-Garcia outfield for the second time this season. The trio also started April 14, the first time in major league history that a team began a game playing three outfielders with the same last name. Willy Garcia is hitting .294 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 18 games in the International League.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP James Shields (right lat strain) threw off a flat surface, but it could be a while before he returns to the rotation. “It’s kind of a slower process than I thought, right now,” Shields said. “It’s not really responding the way I would like it to be. I’ll keep moving forward.”

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey is 1-4 with a 6.51 ERA in nine career games against the Royals.

Royals: RHP Nate Karns is 0-2 with 5.24 ERA in four career starts versus the White Sox.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)