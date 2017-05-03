8 Elementary School Students Suffer Asthma Attacks During Fitness Test

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Broadview Fire Department says eight boys and girls from an elementary school were taken to hospitals after having asthma-like symptoms.
This was at Lindop Elementary School, and Broadview Fire Chief Tracy Kenny says the students taken to hospitals were 11 and 12-year-olds.
“We had eight children transported to various hospitals for asthma-like symptoms that we believe were exercise-induced. They were doing something at school that they do every year — fitness programs,” Chief Kenny said. “We did an air quality check to make sure nothing was going on in the building and we did not have any problems there.”
Chief Kenny added that all the students were conscious and alert when firefighters arrived. Their families met them at the hospitals.