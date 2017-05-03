Chris Bosio: No Reprimand Of Any Kind For Eric Thames Comments

(CBS) Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio didn’t receive a reprimand of any kind for recent comments regarding Brewers first baseman Eric Thames that many construed as an insinuation that Thames used performance-enhancing drugs, he told the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score on Wednesday morning.

Some Cubs officials were angered by the comments that included Bosio referencing Thames’ body transformation, according to several reports, but Bosio said it’s business as usual for him.

“No, I wasn’t reprimanded at all,” Bosio said. “There are a lot of really good seasons going on this year, and every team is trying to do the same thing with every great hitter. That’s just trying to figure out how to get a guy out. So we’re going to continue to try to do that.”

Bosio recently missed the final six games of the Cubs’ road trip for a personal matter.

Bosio made his comments about Thames in an April 19 interview on 670 The Score. Thames played in Korea from 2014-’16 before returning to the big leagues this year, where he’s hit 11 homers, second-most in the majors. Bosio referenced a couple former players tied to performance-enhancing drugs and called Thames’ performance “head-scratching.”

“Well, the bottom line is (Thames) has hit the ball and we got to figure out a way to get around (him),” Bosio said on April 19. “All that other stuff, I’ll let other people worry about. But he’s doing stuff that I haven’t seen done for a long time.

“You start thinking about Ken Griffey Jr., Manny Ramirez when he went to the Dodgers, Barry Bonds … You’re talking about some of the greatest players to ever play this game. So, yeah, it’s probably a head-scratcher because nobody knows who this guy is. And when he was here before, his body has changed. But, like I said, I’ll leave that to everyone else and we’re just going to try to worry about how to pitch him better and get him out.”

Listen to Bosio’s full interview with Mully & Hanley below.