Chicago Cubs’ World Series Trophy Repaired After Being Damaged In Boston

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was quite an eventful weekend trip to Boston for the Chicago Cubs. The team lost two of the three games, but it was apparently even more eventful for the Cubs’ World Series championship trophy.
The Chicago Cubs’ World Series trophy was reportedly damaged early Sunday at a charity concert sponsored by Cubs’ President Theo Epstein in Boston; but the trophy was quickly repaired in time to be displayed Sunday night at the game against the Boston Red Sox. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
It was just before 1 a.m. Sunday in Boston as the Hot Stove Cool Music charity concert was wrapping up. Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, joined on stage by former Red Sox GM Theor Epstein and others, played Neil Young’s ‘‘Rockin’ in the Free World.’’ Then the Red Sox 2004 World Series trophy and the Cubs’ 2016 World Series trophy, which had been backstage, were crowd surfing through the audience.
The Boston Globe reported, while the trophy was being passed around among fans, a few of the gold-plated flags on the Cubs’ World Series trophy snapped off. Luckily, the small pennants were recovered and reattached in time later Sunday, when the Cubs played the Red Sox at Fenway Park and both teams’ World Series championship trophies were displayed.