Police: Man Kidnaps Girlfriend In Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) — A northwest suburban man kidnapped his girlfriend Monday night in Arlington Heights, then shoved her to the ground when she tried to get away, police said.

Justin D. Lueck, 32, has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint and domestic battery, according to Arlington Heights police.

Officers responded to a call of a woman being forced into a vehicle about 10:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West Algonquin Road, police said. The vehicle was last seen heading west.

The victim told police she had been dating Lueck for two years before the relationship began to deteriorate, police said.

On Monday, Lueck showed up at her workplace and confronted her as she was leaving, police said. He hit her, forced her into his vehicle and drove away.

The woman tried to get away, but Lueck held her inside the vehicle, police said. When the vehicle stopped in the 5400 block of New Wilke Road in Rolling Meadows, she was able to run away. Lueck chased her and shoved her, causing her to fall and hit her back and head.

The woman was able to call 911 from a business in the 1700 block of West Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows. Police did not say whether or not she was hospitalized.

Lueck was arrested at his home in Elk Grove Village, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon in Rolling Meadows.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)