3 Questioned After 2 Police Officers Shot In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive manhunt was underway, and police were questioning three people, after two officers were wounded in a shootout in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators believe the shooters used a high-powered weapon when they opened fire on two Deering District tactical officers near 43rd and Ashland around 9:15 p.m., as the officers were sitting in a surveillance van.

The windshield and driver’s side of the officer’s black van were riddled with dozens of bullet holes.

Police said the officers were conducting a follow-up investigation to an earlier incident when one or two vehicles pulled up, and the people inside began shooting at them “Indiscriminately.” The officers managed to return fire, but it’s unclear if anyone else was hit.

One officer was shot in the back, and the other was shot in the arm and hip. The officers were being treated at Stroger Hospital, but were expected to recover. Both officers were conscious and alert, and able to speak to relatives, investigators, and medical personnel as they were being treated for their injuries.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the attack is just another example of how dangerous officers’ jobs are.

“I think we take it for granted that when police officers come to work every day, they put their lives on the line every single day they get in that car to protect the citizens of this city,” he said.

As family members gathered outside the emergency room at Stroger Hospital overnight, Johnson, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president Kevin Graham all came by to check on the officers.

Tonight was a frightening reminder of the dangers our dedicated officers face. Thank you @Chicago_Police for putting service above self. https://t.co/XTgQZtbQkP — ChicagosMayor (@ChicagosMayor) May 3, 2017

“I’m so thankful that the brave men and women of the 9th District – these two officers in particular – were willing to put their lives on the line to defend my community, our community,” Lopez said. “We should not be here at 11 o’clock at night thanking the Lord above that these officers survived.”

Ald. Patrick Thompson (11th) – whose ward also is served by Deering District officers – said he believes repeat gun offenders likely were responsible. That’s why he called on state lawmakers to do more about gun crimes.

“This act of senseless gun violence again shows that we need to do something in Springfield. We need to pass sensible gun legislation to stop this insanity. It happened here now to two police officers. It happens on our streets way too often, and so I’m asking that we do something down in Springfield to curb this gun violence; to help the police officers, to help them do their jobs,” he said.

Police have been questioning three people of interest in the shooting since late Tuesday night, but a massive manhunt was still underway Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards and neighboring Canaryville neighborhoods.

“Make no mistake about it, we’re going to catch them. We are going to get these individuals responsible,” Johnson said. “If they will fire at police officers like that, then they have no thought process in terms of firing at other citizens of this great city, so we are going to get them.”

A short time after the shooting, police recovered a silver minivan that might have been used in the shooting about a mile-and-a-half away, near 37th and Racine. Investigators also were seen processing a silver Chevy Trailblazer found in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue overnight, although police have not confirmed either vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Police said two guns have been recovered so far.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was assisting police with the investigation.