Rape Charge Filed After Missing NW Indiana Girl Found In Ohio

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — Two men are being held in an Ohio jail on rape charges in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl Friday from northwest Indiana who was found four days later in Cincinnati.

Eric Ho, 25, is charged with one count of rape; while Bryan Otero, 27, is charged with one count of complicity to rape, according to the Clermont County sheriff’s office.

The girl had last been seen about 12:55 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Highway 330 in Schererville, Indiana, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, she was found in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was taken to a local hospital for a checkup, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday afternoon. She is safe and her family is in route to bring her home.

Two male suspects were taken into custody by the FBI at the home in Ohio where she was found, according to the sheriff’s office. An additional male suspect was taken into custody in Derby, Kansas.

The person arrested in Kansas allegedly drove the teen from her Schererville home to the residence in Ohio where she was eventually found, police said. He then drove back to Kansas, where federal authorities found and arrested him.

RELATED: Three Arrested After Missing NW Indiana Girl Found In Ohio

Authorities did not say whether the girl was taken against her will.

“This is a complex case and investigators are still gathering information,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)