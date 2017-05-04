Levine: Cubs’ Comeback Ignited By Willson Contreras

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Willson Contreras was enjoying a night of rest on Wednesday evening when his name was called.

As it turned out, Contreras saw off day end in the sixth inning when he helped ignite a four-run rally that made Jake Arrieta a winner. The 24-year-old catcher was part of an energized group of Cubs that now have won six times trailing after five frames. The Cubs rallied back from an early hole and earned a 5-4 comeback win over the Phillies.

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Chicago finally got into the Philidelphia bullpen, knocking out starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff after 5.2 innings of work.

Arrieta had pitched well enough to keep the game close. He gave up just three runs in his six innings on the mound. A few outfield plays that were hit hard in the right field gap eluded Ben Zobrist by inches, leading to a couple of the Phillies tallies.

Contreras pinch hit for Miguel Montero with men on second and third with two out. He crushed a line double to left field, which drove in the tying and go-ahead runs off of reliever Joely Rodriguez. The Cubs’ young catcher was not done. On a ground ball to shortstop Freddy Galvis, he scored from second base.

Contreras kept running at the behest of third base coach Gary Jones. A lucky high bounce throw off of the mound allowed Contreras to hook slide his body head first under catcher Andrew Knapp’s tag.

“With two out, I was looking at Jones and he was sending me to home plate.” said Contreras. “I saw the catcher waiting for the baseball and just tried to get around the plate. I did.”

Both Jones and the catcher thought Galvis would try to throw out the batter at first base.

“Jonesy did a nice job sending Willson home,” said manager Joe Maddon. “Willson was anticipating a throw to first base so he just kept coming around. We got lucky that ball hit right on the back of the mound. Overall, we really do try to teach that more aggressive style of base running.”

The pinch hit by Contreras was his first hit and RBI as a pinch hitter since his first at -bat in the major leagues on June 19, 2016. That first hit was a home run on the first pitch that he saw.

The game was completed with Wade Davis garnering his seventh straight save as a Chicago Cub. He has not allowed a run in his last 19.1 innings. That dates back to last August when Davis was a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Arrieta moved his record to 4-1 on the young season. He, like so many other teammates, continue to be amazed at the improvement of Contreras since his arrival last June.

“It’s hard to pick out one area,” Arrieta said about Contreras’ game. “He has made such tremendous strides behind the plate. He knows every arm we have. He knows all of their stuff. He’s just a tremendous young player who shows up every night to play. He’s a well-rounded player and he’s only going to get better.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.