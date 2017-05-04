Markham Appoints Interim Mayor With Election Winner Barred From Office

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city council in south suburban Markham has appointed a temporary mayor while the man who won last month’s election remains barred from taking office due to a prior felony conviction.
Roger Agpawa won the April 4 election for mayor, but state law forbids him from being sworn in, because of a 1999 conviction for mail fraud. A Cook County judge has issued a temporary restraining order barring Agpawa from taking office.
Wednesday night, Markham Ald. Ernest Blevins was sworn in as mayor pro tem, and said he’ll try to do his best as the temporary mayor of Markham. He’ll hold that office at least until Agpawa’s case is decided in court.
“I will always believe Markham is a great place to live,” Bleivns said.
Agpawa also attended the city council meeting, and swore to continue his fight in court to be allowed to take his seat.
“I will be working closely with our elected officials, as I should while I’m in those proceedings,” he said.
Agpawa did not serve any time in prison for his conviction, as he was sentenced to three years of probation, and ordered to pay restitution and perform community service. He would need a presidential pardon to remove the conviction from his record and be eligible to hold an elected municipal office in Illinois.