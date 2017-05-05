Man Charged With Killing Son Of Chicago Police Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with killing a Chicago police officer’s son, who was visiting his mother while home from college last summer.

Chicago police said 18-year-old Anthony Moore is charged with murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Arshell “Trey” Dennis III.

Police said they would discuss details of the case Friday afternoon at Chicago Police Headquarters.

Dennis was a junior studying journalism at St. John’s University in New York, and was getting ready to go back to school after visiting his mother, when he and another man were shot outside a home in the 2900 block of West 82nd Street shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, 2016.

Dennis was the son of Chicago Police Sgt. Arshell “Chico” Dennis. Police Supt. Eddie Johnson once served as a patrol officer with the elder Dennis.

“Officer Dennis dedicated his life to make this city safer, and his son Arshell was a good kid, making his parents proud and studying for a promising future as a journalist,” Johnson said after the younger Dennis was slain.

At the time of the shooting, a family spokesperson said the younger Dennis had come home from college to surprise his mother for his birthday, and was hanging out with his friends on the porch steps when shots rang out.

The younger Dennis was shot in the chest, and died at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.

A 20-year-old man who was also on the porch also was shot in the chest, but survived.

Police have said they believe the shooting likely was a case of mistaken identity.

A $13,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.