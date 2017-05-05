Emanuel Guarantees CPS Will Not Close Early

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel is saying little about the financial plan he has for avoiding the threatened early end to the school year for the Chicago Public Schools.

He says his financial team will brief aldermen next week about how CPS will fund the final weeks of school, even without the $250 million they pleaded with the state to give them.

The funding has been a victim of the budget stalemate and, as a result, public school CEO Forrest Claypool had threatened to end the school year early. Emanuel said that won’t happen, but he’d not detailing the financial rescue as of yet.

“We had a meeting just yesterday in my office about it going item by item,” he said. “But the thing I want to make sure to everybody, kids will be in school until the end of the year and it will be a full school day for them. Parents need not worry about that.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Emanuel each blame the other for going back on a pension agreement.