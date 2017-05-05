Police Investigate Slaying Of Hinsdale Woman

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Hinsdale were conducting a homicide investigation, after a woman was found dead inside her home Thursday afternoon.
Officers found 50-year-old Andrea Urban dead in her home in the 700 block of Town Place around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A family member had first found her body and called police to the bloody scene.
While officers wouldn’t say how she died, they did say she was the victim of a terrible crime.
Urban, a mother of two children, was described as a kind and gentle woman who was battling leukemia. She also was a part-time actress.
Police acknowledged a murder in the west suburban community is highly unusual, but it seems clear that they believe Urban was targeted.
Urban had two children, who have been placed in the care of relatives. Anyone with information about the homicide should call Hinsdale police at (630) 789-7070.