2 Wounded In Chicago Shootings On Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were wounded in separate shootings Thursday on the West and South sides of Chicago, a relative lull in a city plagued by gun violence.

It was the 26th day that fewer than five people were shot in the city, out of 123 days that have elapsed so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Forty-five separate days have seen 10 or more gunshot victims.

New Year’s Day was the bloodiest of the year, with 27 people shot, the data shows. More than 1,000 people have been shot since then, and the city is fast approaching 200 homicides on the year.

It has been more than two years since the last day no one was shot in Chicago: Feb. 28, 2015.

The latter shooting on Thursday happened about 9:45 p.m. in Woodlawn’s 6300 block of South Cottage Grove. A 20-year-old woman was riding in a car at a stop light when gunfire rang out, hitting her in the hand and grazing her wrist, according to Chicago Police. The driver took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and her condition was stabilized.

The other attack happened during a possible robbery about 3 a.m. in Lawndale. A gunman walked up to a 22-year-old man in the 4300 block of West Cermak and shot him in the arm and abdomen, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. Officers arrested the shooter nearby, and charges were pending, police said.

