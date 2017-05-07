4 Killed In Crash With CTA Bus In East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car and a bus collided early Sunday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, killing four people, according to Chicago Police.
A Buick Le Sabre was traveling westbound on Madison at a high rate of speed when the driver, 27-year-old Bernard “Bee” Chatman, struck a parked vehicle, lost control, and collided head on with a CTA bus, police said.
Chatman and a female passenger, 23-years-old, were pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Two female passengers in the Buick, 25 and 22, and were also pronounced dead at Mt Sinai.
The bus driver and four passengers on the bus sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police said alcohol was discovered in the Buick.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory spoke to two men, who identified themselves as Chatman’s uncles; they said they do not know who else was in the car with Chatman, but said friends were following him in another car.