Tillman Has Triumphant Return As Orioles Beat White Sox 4-0

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chris Tillman pitched five sharp innings in his season debut, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Trey Mancini had three hits and drove in a run for the Orioles, who took an early 4-0 lead against Jose Quintana (2-5) and coasted to their fourth straight victory.

Sidelined since March with right shoulder bursitis, Tillman came off the disabled list to join an unstable rotation in need of another arm. After walking the first two batters and working out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, Tillman bounced back nicely in his first appearance since the 2016 AL wild-card game.

Tillman (1-0) gave up three singles, walked three and struck out four. The right-hander was lifted after throwing 93 pitches, but not before proving he’s still got the stuff that enabled him to go 16-6 last season.

Alec Asher followed, and Brad Brach got two outs for his seventh save.

With the victory, Baltimore finished its first three-game home sweep of the White Sox in 18 years and improved to 20-10 for the first time since 2005.

Quintana allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. He issued two walks, two singles and two runs in the first inning, then gave up two runs and four hits in the second.

The lefty was 2-0 with an 0.64 ERA in his previous two starts, both against Kansas City.

Yolmer Sanchez had three hits for the White Sox, who were swept for the first time this season. Manager Rick Renteria was ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes with umpire Paul Emmel.

Chris Davis hit a sacrifice fly and Mancini added an RBI single in the first.

Manny Machado and Adam Jones hit RBI singles in the second to complete the scoring.

TIME OFF

White Sox SS Tim Anderson was given the day off. “Someone close to him passed. I’m giving him time to deal with it,” Renteria said.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND

The Orioles will be see former catcher Matt Wieters during a home-and-home interleague series against Washington that begins Monday. Wieters played eight seasons in Baltimore before signing as a free agent with the Nationals.

“Matt gave a lot of things to us and we gave a lot of things to Matt,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow inflammation) is “getting better in the whole rehab process,” Renteria said. Putnam has been on the DL since April 23.

Orioles: C Fernando Pena left in the eighth inning with a thumb injury. … 2B Jonathan Schoop sat out a second straight game with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch Friday night. “I’m hoping he’s back (Monday) but he’s still got some soreness there,” Showalter said.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After taking Monday off, Chicago opens a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins. The teams have thus far split six games.

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman starts Monday night at Camden Yards against the first-place Nationals. The series shifts to Washington on Wednesday.

