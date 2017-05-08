Former Gov. Pat Quinn Unveils His ‘Interactive’ Portrait At State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn has unveiled his formal portrait in the state Capitol.
The 68-year-old Democrat who stepped into the job when his predecessor was ousted donated the first “interactive” portrait Monday.
The portrait depicts Quinn in his “lucky” purple-striped tie. He stands in front of a background of 44 instances of people, issues and events from more than four decades in public service.
Information about the 44 “found items” is available by clicking on them on a webpage Quinn introduced Monday. A smartphone application also allows Capitol visitors to learn more about the items.
Quinn was lieutenant governor when Gov. Rod Blagojevich was impeached and removed in January 2009. Quinn won the 2010 election but lost in 2014 to incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
