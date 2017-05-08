Man Shot And Killed In Gary

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was died early Monday after a shooting in northwest Indiana.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of West 23rd Court in Gary, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His identity has not been released.
Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available Monday morning. Gary police are investigating.
