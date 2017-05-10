Chris Bosio Goes All Aaron Rodgers Regarding Cubs’ Uneven Play: ‘Relax’

(CBS) As the Cubs continue along with their uneven play and sit at 17-16 and sit in third place in the NL Central, pitching Chris Bosio has a message for everyone.

“I’d probably use Aaron Rodgers’ words: relax,” Bosio said on the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score on Wednesday morning. “This season is an incredible marathon. You got to understand too — we played into November. We didn’t play into October. We played into November. And Jon Lester said it to me the other day perfectly: Our April literally feels like our spring training. We’re trying to get our feet on the ground. We’re trying to get on track.”

One of the legitimate concerns for the Cubs is their rotation has a 4.62 ERA, which ranks 23rd in MLB. Right-hander Jake Arrieta is one who hasn’t looked like his usual self, as he has a 5.35 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. Asked specifically if he’s worried about Arrieta, Bosio responded, “No, I’m not, because we’ve played sloppy behind him.”

Bosio explained that the starting pitching struggles and defensive struggles have a way of going hand in hand and some of the errors and misplays have “taxed” the rotation, citing a point that an error can lead to a pitcher needing to throw 15 more pitches in an inning. The Cubs have 26 errors, the seventh-most in baseball.

“We’re just not playing baseball like we played it last year,” Bosio said. “We’ve got some new pieces, and we just haven’t played great baseball. For us to be a game over .500 is, it’s really, I don’t know, it’s a head-scratcher. We’ve definitely beat ourselves in a lot of games.”

Listen to Bosio’s full interview below.