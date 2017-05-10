Suspect Kicks In Dealership Window In Goose Island, Steals SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) — An SUV was stolen from an auto dealership early Wednesday in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side.
Officers responded at 2:38 a.m. to a report of a burglar alarm at the dealership in the 1200 block of North Hooker, according to Chicago Police.
Surveillance video showed a male suspect kicking in one of the building’s windows and opening the garage door, police said. He stole a white Infiniti QX60. No other vehicles were missing.
