TRUMP FIRES COMEY: Chicago FBI Boss Up For Interim Director | Democrats Demand Special Prosecutor For Russia Probe | Putin: "We Have Nothing To Do With That" Why Was Comey Fired Now? | Live Updates

White Sox Place Geovany Soto On 10-Day DL With Right Elbow Inflammation

May 10, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Geovany Soto

(CBS) The White Sox have placed catcher Geovany Soto on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, they announced Wednesday morning. In a corresponding move, Chicago recalled catcher Kevan Smith from Triple-A Charlotte.

The 34-year-old Soto is batting .190 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games this season. He also had the right elbow inflammation back in April.

The 28-year-old Smith was 1-of-11 earlier this season in three games with the White Sox. He was hitting .377 in 14 games at Triple-A.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch