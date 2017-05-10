White Sox Place Geovany Soto On 10-Day DL With Right Elbow Inflammation

(CBS) The White Sox have placed catcher Geovany Soto on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, they announced Wednesday morning. In a corresponding move, Chicago recalled catcher Kevan Smith from Triple-A Charlotte.
The 34-year-old Soto is batting .190 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games this season. He also had the right elbow inflammation back in April.
The 28-year-old Smith was 1-of-11 earlier this season in three games with the White Sox. He was hitting .377 in 14 games at Triple-A.