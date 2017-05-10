White Sox-Twins Game Postponed Due To Rain

(CBS) The White Sox-Twins game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday night has been postponed due to rain.
It will be made up Monday, Aug. 21 as part of a straight doubleheader that begins at 4:10 p.m. CT.
White Sox left-hander Derek Holland was scheduled to start but is now expected to be pushed back to Thursday, when Chicago hosts Minnesota in the series finale.
The White Sox are fourth in the AL Central at 15-16, 2.5 games behind the division-leading Indians entering play Wednesday. The Twins are in second at 16-14.
Tickets to the postponed game Wednesday now morph into gift certificates and can be used to exchange for future tickets and parking coupons. Exchanges must be made at Guaranteed Rate Field or by mail.
Tickets for Wednesday’s game can’t be used for entry on Aug. 21. Fans with tickets to the regularly scheduled Aug. 21 game may attend both games of the doubleheader.