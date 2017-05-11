Bears Cut 4 Veterans, Including WR Eddie Royal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) With a new crop of rookies set for minicamp Friday at Halas Hall, the Bears have released four veterans from the roster.
On Thursday, the Bears released receiver Eddie Royal and waived defensive lineman Will Sutton, offensive lineman Cornelius Edison and fullback Paul Lasike.
Royal was signed to a three-year, $15 million deal in 2015. He has since been paid in full the $10 million guaranteed, meaning the Bears owe him no more. He played in just 18 games over two seasons, recording 70 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns.
Sutton was a third-round pick to the Bears in 2014. He primarily served as a reserve at nose tackle, recording 39 tackles but no sacks in three seasons.
Edison served as a backup at center for the Bears. He was waived on several occasions by the Bears last season. Lasike became the team’s primary fullback, a role likely to be assumed by rookie Freddie Stevenson.
The Bears open rookie minicamp on Friday at Halas Hall.
