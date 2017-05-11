Missing College Student’s Body Found In Car In Retention Pond

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a missing college student from Schaumburg has confirmed her body was found inside her car, which had plunged into a retention pond near Bourbonnais.
Sheila Khalili, 27, had been missing since early Friday, when she failed to return home from Olivet Nazarene University, where she has been studying nursing.
Schaumburg police said a Kanakkee County Sheriff’s deputy searching along I-57 found a white side view mirror and a front bumper with the license plate from Sheila Khalili’s car near mile marker 317 near Bourbonnais around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Divers searched a nearby retention pond, and found a car with a woman’s body inside.
Khalili family attorney Thomas Glasgow confirmed the body was Khalili’s
“The family of Sheila Khalili extends their deepest thanks to the efforts of law enforcement, the media, Olivet Nazarene University as well as the many friends and relatives that contributed their time and efforts to the search for the recovery of Sheila. The location of the car and the recovery of Sheila’s body gives the family closure and they understand that without the help of law enforcement, the media and the public, they would never have closure in her disappearance,” Glasgow said in an email Thursday.
The Kankakee County Coroner’s office has not confirmed the identification, and said autopsy was being performed Thursday.
Schaumburg police said preliminary information indicates Khalili’s car was involved in a single-vehicle accident.
Olivete Nazarne University said Khalili checked out of her residence hall Thursday, turned in the key to her resident assistant, and left campus for summer break. Police have confirmed Khalili was on her way to a friend’s house in the neighboring village of Bradley early Friday.